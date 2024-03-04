PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.50

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.40. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 13,710 shares trading hands.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 0.26.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

