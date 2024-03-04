Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stake Boosted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after buying an additional 9,017,393 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,050,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.