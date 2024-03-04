Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of PMM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
