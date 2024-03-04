Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PMM opened at $6.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0238 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

