Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

