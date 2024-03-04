Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 185.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $2,032,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $262,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

View Our Latest Report on WOLF

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.