Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,012 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 208,286 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,609 shares of company stock worth $4,107,176 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

