Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 558,962 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,189,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE JKS opened at $27.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $58.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

