Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.7 %

EMN stock opened at $87.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

