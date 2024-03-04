Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $1.94 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after purchasing an additional 204,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,677 shares of company stock valued at $652,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.2 %

ROL stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

