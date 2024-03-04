Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

CRMT stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $127.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRMT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.71 per share, with a total value of $1,083,617.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,763,672.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

