Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,586.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,588 shares of company stock worth $4,161,354. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.09, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

