Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,965 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,733,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,337,000 after buying an additional 163,938 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Workiva by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,223,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,990,000 after buying an additional 51,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Workiva stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

