Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 26,090 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $12,827,000. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the second quarter worth approximately $5,474,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 38.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp cut Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Up 2.8 %

Herc stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $163.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

