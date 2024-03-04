Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 5,217 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 20.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $252.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.91 and its 200-day moving average is $193.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

