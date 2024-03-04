Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

