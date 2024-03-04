Radio Caca (RACA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $102.74 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,798,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.