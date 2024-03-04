Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Gap Down to $184.99

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $184.99, but opened at $179.99. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $180.00, with a volume of 356,053 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.21 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 462,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.