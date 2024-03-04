RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter Sells 11,416 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RB Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RBA opened at $76.74 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $77.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 127.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,839,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,718,000 after buying an additional 191,974 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in RB Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,078,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after purchasing an additional 977,171 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in RB Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,924,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,649,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

