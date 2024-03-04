Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (MSDL)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE: MSDL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Morgan Stanley Direct Lending is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.34 million.

