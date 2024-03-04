Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives $6,032.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6,032.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

