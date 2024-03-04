Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. Red Cat has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%.
Red Cat Price Performance
RCAT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.
Red Cat Company Profile
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
