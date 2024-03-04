Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. Red Cat has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Red Cat Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

