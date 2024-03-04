Red Cat (RCAT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. Red Cat has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 259.51%.

Red Cat Price Performance

RCAT stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. Red Cat has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Cat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 73,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Cat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

