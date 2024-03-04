Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 820,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,096.00 to $1,184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $942.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total value of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,540,472.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,969. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded down $12.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $970.57. 177,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,658. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $934.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $862.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

