Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,937 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 740,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TFC opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -192.59%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
