Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 427 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

GIS opened at $63.94 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

