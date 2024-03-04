Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes $112,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,765 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

