Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 92,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

