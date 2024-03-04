Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Gap Down to $28.86

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $27.50. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 319,926 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.