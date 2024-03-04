Request Trading Up 18.1% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $133.29 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00015624 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00022795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,902.92 or 1.00804863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00007961 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00142281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12656815 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,710,752.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

