Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 21.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

