Reviewing Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile $6.07 billion 1.54 $695.31 million $1.27 15.61 VersaBank $176.45 million 1.73 $31.26 million $1.16 10.13

Banco Santander-Chile has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander-Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

8.7% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Banco Santander-Chile and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 3 1 0 2.25 VersaBank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus target price of $19.97, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. VersaBank has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.89%. Given Banco Santander-Chile’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Santander-Chile is more favorable than VersaBank.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander-Chile and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 9.99% 10.73% 0.68% VersaBank 17.72% 11.55% 1.08%

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Banco Santander-Chile pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander-Chile has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Banco Santander-Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services. It also provides mutual funds, insurance and securities brokerage, foreign exchange, financial leasing, factoring, financial consulting and advisory, investment management, foreign trade, treasury, and transactional services, as well as specialized services to finance residential projects. In addition, the company offers short-term financing and fundraising, and brokerage services, as well as derivatives, securitization, and other products. It serves individuals, small to middle-sized entities, companies, and large corporations, as well as universities, government entities, and local and regional governments. Banco Santander-Chile was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

