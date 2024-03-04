Reviewing WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.30 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -21.39

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.84%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH

World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

