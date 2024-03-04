Richard Wagner Sells 1,715 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $61,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,005.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,710. The company has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.82. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insteel Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

