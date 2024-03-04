Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).

LON:RMV traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 563.60 ($7.15). The company had a trading volume of 3,016,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,085. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 555.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 545.18. The company has a market cap of £4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

