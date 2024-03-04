Rightmove (LON:RMV) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 605 ($7.67) to GBX 650 ($8.24) in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.37) to GBX 675 ($8.56) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 604.75 ($7.67).
Read Our Latest Report on Rightmove
Rightmove Trading Down 0.5 %
Insider Activity at Rightmove
In other news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.09), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,265.70). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Rightmove Company Profile
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.