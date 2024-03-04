Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $10.89. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 12,759,558 shares changing hands.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

