Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Position Increased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 147.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKT opened at $12.78 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

