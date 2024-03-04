Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,215 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.46. 2,197,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236,805. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $33,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,929,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,820,157.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $1,058,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

