Ross Stores (ROST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $149.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,885,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

