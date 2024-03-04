Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.96 and a beta of 0.57. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

