Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the January 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.76 on Monday. Royce Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,394,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 490,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,677,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,429,000 after acquiring an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,120,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

