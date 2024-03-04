RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Decreased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,215,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614,418. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

