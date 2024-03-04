SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $190.10

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.10 and last traded at $190.10, with a volume of 1589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $223.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

