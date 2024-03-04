Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4,229.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 742.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Clorox by 279.4% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 39.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 10.9% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $152.08 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

