Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 380.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,666 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,545,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.8 %

OSK opened at $111.79 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

