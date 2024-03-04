Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,920 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,947,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $94.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $95.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

