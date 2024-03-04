SEA (NYSE:SE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SE stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $237,386,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,483,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $100,591,000 after buying an additional 1,596,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $60,669,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

