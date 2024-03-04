SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.