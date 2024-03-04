Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 17.3% in February

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -694.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.