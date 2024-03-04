Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) is Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Seritage Growth Properties makes up 6.0% of Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Littlejohn & Co. LLC’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,885,000 after buying an additional 471,047 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,559,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 785,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 973,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 690,601 shares during the last quarter. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc acquired 2,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $53,682.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,820,271.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $297,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,397,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,589,439.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc bought 2,248 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,271.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,570 shares of company stock valued at $61,368 and sold 579,639 shares valued at $5,528,952. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SRG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,761. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

