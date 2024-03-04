Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 2.18. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of September 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

