Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CCPPF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.63. 22,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,780. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

